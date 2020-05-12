DePaul obit

Michael Louis DePaul, age 73 of Chipley, Florida passed away on May 11, 2020 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Michael was born on June 8, 1946 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Michael DePaul Sr. and Rose Mary Gianelli DePaul. He was a clever game/card player and a precise billiard shooter. He loved going on walks, music, and dancing; but more importantly, he loved spending quality time with his family, most of all the love of his life: Kathleen. Michael was known as a people person. He loved people and would try to put a smile on anyone’s face every chance he got.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Michael DePaul Sr. and Rose Mary DePaul.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years: Kathleen DePaul of Chipley, FL; children: Mike DePaul (Stephanie) of Chipley, FL, Rose Silvis of Ft. Worth, TX, Maureen DePaul of Dallas, TX, Stephanie McNiel (Paul) of Stockton, CA; brothers: Joe DePaul of Erie, PA, Anthony DePaul of Ft. Worth, TX; sisters: Roseann Hamilton of Ft. Worth, TX, Patty Wozniak of Erie, PA; grandchildren: Joseph Silvis, Kalsie Andrews, Allie Sternitzky, Charei Jimenez, Abby McNiel, Braydon DePaul, Adam McNiel, Kyle DePaul; great-grandchildren: Mallory Silvis, Jacob Silvis, Madden Andrews, Michael Silvis, Zoe Sternitzky, Bowen Andrews, Natalie Silvis, Ava Jimenez.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.