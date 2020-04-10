Department of Education, Florida Virtual School offer distance learning resources

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – To help students, parents, teachers and school districts as we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 together, the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and the Florida Virtual School (FLVS) have compiled distance learning and online resources to ensure students continue learning even while school campuses are closed.

The FDOE’s emergency response webpage – specifically the distance learning portion – contains information and links to dozens of free virtual classroom resources, best practices for distance learning, guidance on cybersecurity, free internet and communications providers and much more. The site includes extensive lists of resources – all free or at a discounted rate – for our state’s districts and families. The website can be found at http://www.fldoe.org/em-response/distance-learning.stml.

Florida Virtual School’s Online Learning Community is filled with engaging and informative videos, webinars, training workshops and more all designed for K-12 teachers and parents who want to learn how to deliver online instruction. Through the site’s Idea Exchange, the FLVS team is ready to support and answer questions from parents, students and teachers about transitioning to the online learning environment. The FLVS Online Learning Community can be found at https://www.flvs.net/community.

Below are only a few of the many resources available on the FDOE’s distance learning page:

C-PALMS

C-PALMS is Florida’s online toolbox of information, vetted resources and interactive tools that helps educators effectively implement teaching standards. It is the state of Florida’s official source for standards information and course descriptions. Includes educator toolkits of information, resources and tools organized by grade level.

FloridaStudents.org

A C-PALMS website for students with hundreds of free original student tutorials in English Language Arts, Math, Science, Civics and U.S. History.

Florida Virtual School

FLVS is offering up to 100 free digital courses to all Florida school districts for students through the end of the school year. The courses are developed by FLVS, based on Florida Standards and include Mathematics, English Language Arts, History, Science, diverse electives, Advanced Placement and Career & Technical Education courses that will be provided for free through June 30, 2020.

The Department of Education’s emergency response page contains the most up to date information on COVID-19. Check back often as the page is updated frequently.