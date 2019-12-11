Denver and The Mile High Orchestra coming to BCF

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce that Denver and The Mile High Orchestra (DMHO) will be performing January 20 at 7:00 p.m. CST in the BCF Wellness Center. Denver and the Mile High Orchestra have created an award winning, powerful jazz sound that defies description. The high energy horn driven band out of Nashville, Tennessee is a unique blend of brass with strong jazz and big band roots. Musician and band leader Denver Bierman sings, plays trumpets, writes, and arranges the songs for the 11-piece group that has delighted audiences all around the world.

Please make plans to join us on Monday, January 20, as Denver and The Mile High Orchestra will be performing in the BCF Wellness Center. For more information, please contact The Baptist College of Florida at 800.328.2660 ext. 438 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.