Deming obit

George Neel Deming, 72, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Mr. Deming had battled a courageous fight against cancer. He was born December 21, 1947 in Grand Ridge, FL to Harry Deming and Florence Neel Deming. George spent his growing years in the Crestview and Niceville areas where he made many friends; especially his life long friend, Scotty Campbell. On April 15, 1972, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Wilcox. In 1977, he and Marilyn moved back to Jackson County to be near his family. Together they had two children. In 2010, George retired from the Jackson County School Board as a skilled technician after 30 years of service. Mr. Deming enjoyed fishing and hunting; as well as collecting watches, knives, and flashlights. Most of all, he enjoyed watching wrestling and spending time with his family and friends. He also delighted in talking about his family’s roots.

George Deming was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Deming of Mobile, AL; Mr. Robert “Bob” Strouse and Mrs. Florence Neel Strouse of Marianna, FL; and his in-laws, William and Florence Riggs Wilcox of Mobile, AL.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Marilyn Wilcox Deming; daughter, Susan Deming; son, George Alan Deming; two grandsons, Joey Deming all of Marianna, FL, and Logan Deming of Chatsworth, IL; and brother, Mike Deming of Alford, FL. Mr. Deming is also survived by his life long friend, Scotty (Susan) Campbell of Sardis, GA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A very special thank you to the nurses and care teams of Emerald Coast Hospice.

A memorial service will be 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Joe Curry officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to cancer research.