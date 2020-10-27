DeFuniak Springs man in custody following pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – A DeFuniak Springs man is facing multiple charges after attempting to avoid a traffic stop Monday, October 26.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop shortly before midnight in the area of Brake Road and Will Carroll Road. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Westley Adam Thompson, disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens, engaging law enforcement in a pursuit.

During the pursuit, Thompson drove recklessly and aggressively at high rates of speed, forcing multiple deputies to take evasive action to avoid being struck. The pursuit came to an end when Thompson’s vehicle turned onto a trail leading into a wooded area and struck a tree line.

Thompson, who had a suspended license, an expired tag, and active felony warrants, was apprehended and found to have methamphetamine on his person.

Thompson was arrested on the existing warrants, cited for several traffic offenses, and further charged with possession of methamphetamine, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and fleeing and eluding with wanton disregard for safety.