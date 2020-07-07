Deese obit

Dorothy Merle Deese, 78, loving daughter, sister and aunt, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Marianna Florida.

Dorothy was born in Cottondale, Florida to Elzy and Ethel Deese on October 29, 1941.

She loved to celebrate all holidays, opening presents, going fishing, coloring, doing puzzles and going to different places.

Dorothy was preceded in her death by her father, Elzy Deese; mother, Ethel Deese; brother, Douglas Deese and nephew, Dewayne Deese.

She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Zick and Mary Plymel.

Dorothy will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Suzanne Sapp and husband, Cary with daughters Nikki Salls, Courtney Sapp and Carylee Sapp; William Zick and wife, Tracy with daughter, Gracie Zick; Heather Plymel-Cason and husband, Steve with daughter Emily.

She loved her special family at Sterrett Group Home with all her heart.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Mike Allen officiating. A private burial will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to go towards a project at Sterrett Group Home for a Pergola that will be built for present and future residents to enjoy in memory of our precious Dot. Please make checks payable to Suzanne Sapp at 3310 Old US Road, Marianna Florida 32446.