Death investigation

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at approximately 5:35 PM, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female stating she and her boyfriend had been involved in an altercation at their residence located at Maridale Road in Marianna, Florida.

The caller advised she had been physically attacked by her boyfriend and he wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence. The altercation, which began in the bedroom, eventually lead into the living room, where the male subject reportedly tackled the female to the floor and began choking her. The female, in an effort to defend and free herself, began to choke the male. During the struggle, the male became unconscious and the female was able to leave the residence. The female drove to the intersection of Maridale Road and Highway 90 where she called 911 and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

Upon arrival of the first deputy on scene the female advised when she left the residence the male subject was lying on the floor just inside of the front door. The deputy entered the residence to find the male subject unresponsive on the floor as the female had advised. The deputy immediately called for medical assistance and began life saving efforts. Jackson County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and took over medical efforts to revive the male as he was being transported to Jackson Hospital. The male subject never regained consciousness and passed away on Friday night, January 15th.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, January 19th, by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Panama City, Florida. The investigation is ongoing as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently waiting on further autopsy testing and results. At the conclusion of this investigation the investigative findings will be forwarded to the 14th Circuit State Attorney’s Office for review