Kyle Nicholas Dean, of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019. He was 25 years old.

Kyle was born on December 18, 1993 in Panama City, Florida to Leonard & Linda (Anderson) Dean. He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the New Glenwood Church of Christ in Panama City, Florida. Kyle was educated in the public school system of Washington County, graduating in the Vernon High School Class of 2012 and later going to receive his BA & BS Degree.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents: Leonard & Linda Dean, of Ebro, Florida; brother: Kenneth Anderson (Tiffanie) of Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters: Raven Dean of Ebro, Florida, Sharee Dean and Shana Sheffield, both of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; god-sister: Mary J. Mendoza; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives & friends. Kyle was preceded in death by his sister, Kajuana L. Dean.

A Celebration of Kyle’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Monday, December 23, 2019 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple FBC of Vernon, Florida with his father, Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating and Jr. Bishop John O Brown, pastor. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday. Friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.