Deadline approaching for scholarship program

Scholarships are among many ways Farm Credit of Northwest Florida invests in the future of agriculture and helps prepare today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders. We are proud to announce we will be providing six $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students that live or acquire residency in Northwest Florida. Scholarships will be awarded to individuals based on academics, leadership qualities, community involvement and their passion for promoting and being a voice for agriculture. Preference will be given to students pursuing a career in agriculture.

Two students in each of the following territories will receive a scholarship including:

Eastern region, made up of Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

Central region, made up of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties

Western region, made up of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties

Applications are due no later than February 7, 2020 by 9 p.m. CST/10 p.m. EST. To receive a copy of the application and to learn more about the guidelines visit www.GoRural.net.