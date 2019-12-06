Daytime closure of Sapp Avenue detour in Vernon

Sapp Avenue will be closed at State Road 79 in Vernon from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11 to install drainage. Traffic will utilize McFatter Avenue and an alternate route. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.