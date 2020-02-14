Mrs. Barbara June Day, 82, of Bonifay, FL went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late James Sutton Yates and Maggie Williamson Yates.

She is survived by two sons, Tony Day and wife Regina of Bonifay, FL, Shane Day and wife Holly of Crestview, FL, two daughters, Ellen Lina and husband Charles of Moody, TX and Susan Enfinger and husband Kenny of Dothan, AL; one brother, Jack Yates of Bonifay. In addition, she is survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Day was an active member at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church. She also loved being a volunteer at Doctors Memorial Hospital. She was a loving mother and a faithful servant of God.

Funeral arrangements include a visitation at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service following at 3:00 PM. Afterwards a procession to the Bonifay Cemetery with interment services to follow.