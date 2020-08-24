Davidson obit

Mrs. Hazel (Slay) Davidson, of Chipley, FL, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at her home. She was 90 years old.

Hazel was born on November 28, 1929 in Chipley to Brown & Beulah (Hough) Slay. She was a native and life-long resident of Chipley and of the Baptist faith, member of First Baptist Church Chipley. She, alongside her husband the late Alton G. Davidson, owned and operated Alton’s Service Station & Garage and Parts Department for more than 30 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children: Rhonda Kirk, Phillip Davidson and his wife Lesia, and Dennis Davidson, all of Chipley, seven grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, along with number of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

A celebration of Mrs. Hazel’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, from the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church Chipley with pastor, Rev. Mike Orr, officiating. Committal service will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery of Chipley with Cooper Funeral Home, Chipley, directing.

Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. In consideration of public health and safety, the wearing/usage of a facial covering, and temperature checks will be required to attend both the public visitation and the celebration of life.