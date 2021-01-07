Danny Pate Scholarship established at Chipola

The Daniel “Danny” Pate Memorial Scholarship has been established to help Automotive Technology students at Chipola College.

Pate retired as Superintendent of Dozier School for Boys where he worked from 1971 to 2003. According to his wife, Dianne, Danny worked on cars all his life, and the couple owned more than 65 vehicles during 45 years of marriage. Pate restored a 1966 Mustang for Diane and also built a 1930 Ford street rod.

Pate was an automotive resource in his neighborhood near the college where he taught many young people about cars. He also was a regular at Miller and Miller Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, always wanting to see the latest models.

The full tuition scholarship will be awarded for the first time in August 2021. Applications will be available in March. The full tuition scholarship will cover the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

Visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or call 850-718-2404for more information.