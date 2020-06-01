Daniels obit

Mrs. Ida M. Daniels age 93 of Bascom, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence with her family at her bedside.

She was the first born of seven to Perry Paramore and Allie Bloom Paramore. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Mr. Chesterfield Daniels and the union was blessed eight children: Shirley, Laten, Irene, Willie Roy, Coy Lee, Edward Lee, Gloria and Roberta.

She was a member of Greenwood Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greenwood, Florida. She retired from Penders Peanut Mill.

She was a Master Cook in the kitchen, her hands were rarely still. She always showed her love with food (real chicken, collards greens, fresh field peas and those GOD O’MIGHTY CAT HEAD BISCUITS) Mmm Mmm Mmm….. just to name a few.

It would be wrong to say that Ida lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. She was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. She was strongest; to have known there was no quit in Ida. She wasn’t afraid of anyone or anything. She was fierce….

Mrs. Daniels was preceded in death by her parents: Allie B. and Perry Paramore; her husband, Chesterfield Daniels; the following children: Laten, Irene, Coy Lee, and Roberta Daniels; siblings’ brother: Willie Paramore, Katie Sims, Anna Cobb, Katherine, Bessie and Pattie Paramore.

Among the many who will forever cherish her beautiful spirit includes especially her children: Shirley Pittman (Edward), Willie Roy Daniels (Darlene), Edward Lee Daniels and Gloria Highsmith; fourteen grandchildren; fifty-two great grandchildren and thirteen great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law: Lorraine Daniels and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and loved ones.

Public visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL. All attendees will be required to wear a mask, gloves are optional. Social distancing protocol will be exercised.

In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, a celebration of life for the immediate family was held privately at the Nubbin Ridge Cemetery, Greenwood Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.