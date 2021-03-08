Daniels obit

Ester “Frank” Daniels, 88, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, following a short illness.

Frank enjoyed life and never took it for granted. He served one term in the U.S. Airforce, both at Patrick AF Base and also a brief stint in Narsarsuaq, Greenland where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. However, his attention turned to the love of his life “Jo”, of which he was favored with a wonderful marriage of over 50 years. He and Jo both were Jehovah’s Witnesses beginning in the 70’s and continued throughout until their deaths.

He was committed to a local gym three days a week until last March when Covid-19 sadly closed a lot of doors for our elderly. Getting together with classmates for fish fry’s or barbecues were events he truly looked forward to. Spending time with his only grandson was both cherished and special, as they both shared the same passion —flying. His grandson would fly down for a short visit, rent a Cessna, and he and his “Papa” would fly all over Jackson County. The Millpond views were by far the highlight of his many trips. His life of 88 years truly was rich, full, and blessed.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton and Phronie Peacock Daniels, of Marianna, FL; one brother, Leo Daniels of Evergreen, AL; one sister, Lois Simmons Locke of Marianna, FL; and his wife, Josie “Jo” Tipton Daniels, also of Marianna, FL.

He is survived by three sisters, Betty Bateman (Robert) of New Carlisle, Ohio, Patricia Rooks of Lake City, Florida, Joyce Baxter (Tom) of Malone, Florida; sister-in-law, Myra Tipton Simmons of Orlando, Florida; daughter Lisa Daniels Nowell (Don) of Marianna, Florida and grandson, Alex Nowell of Anchorage, Alaska, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a family-only graveside funeral service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Elder Dale Harris officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends at 9AM Thursday, March 11, 2021 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family wishes to thank friends and neighbors that expressed their concerns and condolences in the last few weeks, as well as the caring staff of Jackson Hospital, Dr. Robin E. Albritton, Dr. Joe H. Gay, Tyler Ellerbee, ARNP, Kindred Home Health, and Emerald Coast Hospice.