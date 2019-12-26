Dalton obit

Paula Mae Simmons Dalton, longtime resident of Vernon, age 94, joined her beloved husband, Powell Earnest ‘Peanut’ Dalton, in Heaven on December 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, husband and daughter, Patsy Herring.

Paula was well known for her cooking skills, particularly peanut brittle. She was also an avid fisherman and seldom came home empty-handed.

Paula is survived by her children, Rhonda Dickinson, Virginia Dalton, Paul Dalton, Yvonne Parish White and Marnie Soderberg, son-in-law, Donald Herring, one brother, Jim ‘Skeet’ Simmons, sister-in-law, Kathaleen Simmons, three grandchildren, Geri and Steven DiGeorgio, Michael and Amanda Dalton and Amanda and Mike Upchurch, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a graveside service in the Vernon City Cemetery on December 28, 2019, Saturday at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ron Alderman officiating. Peel Funeral Home will be directing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lord’s Cupboard Church in Vernon, FL.