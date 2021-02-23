Daffin obit

James Baker Daffin, Jr., 95, of Marianna, Florida died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Chipola Health and Rehab.

He was born October 21, 1925 to Emmie and James Daffin Sr. James served his country in the Army-Air Force and enjoyed his time working at Tatums Hardware. He was also an avid fisherman.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha Buran Daffin; daughter, Charlotte Daffin Harris; sisters, Mattie Ruth Daffin Jenkins, Juanita Daffin Werber and Delores Daffin.

He is survived by his son, Robert Daffin (Royce); grandchildren, Lory-Anne Daffin Cheesborough (Jonathan), Casey Edward Daffin (Denise); great-grandchildren, Blaine Edward Daffin (Taylor Vaughn), Emme Lourdes Cheesborough; and great-great grandson, Haysten Edward Daffin.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Maddox Chapel with Dennis Creamer officiating. Internment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.