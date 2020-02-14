Crew Student Ministries of First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley will be hosting their first annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night on February 22, 5:30 to 7:30. Dress you little girls up and show them how a Godly man should treat them. This will be an evening of finger foods, dancing, crafts and pictures.

Cost is $20/couple and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets may be purchased at First Free Will Baptist Church, Fast-Lane Drive Thru, Washington County Christian School, and Trinity Martial Arts Studio. The church is located at 1387 South Boulevard in Chipley.