Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over thirty career programs. The program instructors have years of knowledge and expertise in their career areas. With October being National Cyber Security Awareness Month we are featuring our Information Technology program.

Sherri Skipper is the Information Technology instructor for FPTC. Before beginning her career as an instructor she went to school at University of West Florida and in 1986 graduated with a Bachelors in Business Education. Before joining us at FPTC Mrs. Skipper was with Jackson County Schools as a Business Education Teacher for nine years and then she was the Technology Coordinator for seven years. Mrs. Skipper has been with FPTC for eight years and is the instructor for Applied IT and Applied Cybersecurity along with Network Services and for the past three years has taught Network Systems Administration. We are very fortunate to have Mrs. Skipper as an instructor here at FPTC.

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month and FPTC is proud to offer Applied Cybersecurity as one of its four Information Technology programs. Students entering Applied Cybersecurity must have current CompTIA A+ and CompTIA Network+ Certifications and must be fingerprinted and pass a background check. Students will earn their CompTIA Security+ Certification and learn how to secure a corporate network using a layered security model as well as learning to use various penetration testing tools to analyze networks and vulnerabilities and understand how to counter these vulnerabilities and improve network security.

Applied Information Technology is the foundation program for a career in Information Technology. When students earn the CompTIA A+ Certification and finish this program they have a better understanding of how to install, manage, and secure computer hardware and master home and corporate OS environments. Most students choose to enroll in the Network Support Services program after completing Applied Information Technology where they earn their CompTIA Network+ Certification and gain a better understanding of how to install, configure and maintain a network for a small business as well as learning to use Cisco networking devices. Upon completion of Network Support Services there are two paths for the students to choose from. Students can either take Network Systems Administration or Applied Cybersecurity. In Network Systems Administration they will earn their CompTIA Server+ Certification and gain valuable experience with installation, storage, and OS features and functionality, networking features and functionality, and managing identities functionality available with Windows Server Software as well as becoming proficient Linux command-line interface users.

Students completing these programs are prepared for an entry level position in the IT Industry such as IT Support/Help Desk/Networking as well as an extensive wealth of information and experience that will be beneficial in their progression within this field in the future. These programs are open enrollment and are also available to dual enrolled high school students.