Cunningham arrested on drug and reckless driving charges

Officers with the Chipley Police Department received a report on March 4 of a red or maroon Nissan driving reckless, traveling west on Highway 90. Officers observed the vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Highway 90 in the area of Highway 277.

Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Gary L. Cunningham, Jr., 29, of Quincy, and detained him. Officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a jar in the center console that contained marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed a pill bottle that contained crack cocaine.

Cunningham was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges:

  • Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver
  • Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

