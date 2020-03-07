Cullifer obit

Pauline Cullifer, 91 passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center & Nursing Home in Geneva, Alabama.

Born Thursday, October 11, 1928 in Holmes County, Florida, she was the daughter of the late George Newton and the late Mammie Bradley Newton and was preceded in death by her husband Randell Cullifer.

Surviving are sons, Frank Cullifer of Westville, FL and Paul Cullifer of Westville, FL, daughters, Judy Conner of Hartford, AL and Dianne Driver of Westville, FL, brothers, Bill Braxton of Westville, FL, John Hayward Braxton of Westville, FL, Jr. Braxton of Westville, FL and Ronnie Braxton of Westville, FL, sister in law, Rowena Armstrong of Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mitchell Holsonback officiating. Interment was in Campground Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.