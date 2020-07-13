Culbreth obit

Virginia Boone Culbreth, age 80, of Greenwood, FL, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her residence.

Virginia was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She had served on several committees of which church and youth activities were her favorites. Some of her favorite pastimes were attending church, spending time and family and friends, attending antique auctions and estate sales.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Culbreth; mother, Inez Thompson Boone; father, Curtis Edward Boone; and infant grandson, Donnie Dickens.

She is survived by sons: Donnie Glynn Brown and Ronnie Brown of Bascom; grandchildren: Samantha Baxter (Joey) of Malone, and Heather Chambliss of Bascom; great grandchildren: Ashton Baxter and Parker Beasley; sister, Mary Boone Dickens of Bascom; nephew, Kenneth Dickens of Bascom; and niece, Gina Dickens Baxter of Green Lake, WI.

Private graveside services will be held at Bascom First United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.