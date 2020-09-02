Crutchfield obit

Mr. Justin Kyle Crutchfield, age 30, passed away September 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Justin was born August 2, 1990 in Panama City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amos and Mamie Music, paternal grandfather, Michael Yates, paternal grandparents, Elton and Betty Crutchfield, paternal great-grandmother, Elma Taylor and a niece, River Simpson.

Justin is survived by his parents, David and Lisa Crutchfield of Bonifay, FL; father and step-mother, Kenneth and Bridgette Taylor of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Brad Crutchfield and wife Caitlyn of Bonifay, FL, and Luke Taylor of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Jordan Taylor of Bonifay, FL; a nephew, Seth Crutchfield of Bonifay, FL; a niece, Madalyn Crutchfield of Bonifay, FL; paternal grandmother, Inez Yates of Bonifay, FL; paternal grandparents, Calvin ‘Buck’ and Elaine Taylor of Caryville, FL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church with Rev. Nathan Harris and Rev. John Richbourg officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends before the service from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at New Smyrna Assembly of God Church.