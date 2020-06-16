Croom obit

Sue Croom, 74, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was born in Marianna, FL on December 27, 1945 to David and Comer Bell Waller.

After graduating from Marianna High School, Sue went to Washington, DC and served as a stenographer for the FBI. Once back in Marianna she worked at several different places including the Clerk of Courts and JCARC Activity Center, but most notably as the secretary/office manager for the First United Methodist Church. Of course all who had the pleasure of knowing her, knew she was much more than that. She was the counselor, organizer of all things, secret keeper, peace keeper, volunteer coordinator, and children’s advocate, just to name a few. The church was blessed to have her for 25 years until her retirement.

Sue had a true passion for people. Aside from her paid job, she was a long time member of First Baptist Church and served many years as a children’s Sunday school teacher and director of the singles ministry. She was admired and adored by all those who were blessed to be a part of her ministry.

Some things many people may not know about Sue, were that she loved to paint, was a ventriloquist, and played the accordion and piano. She will be truly missed.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, David and Comer Bell Waller; and her brothers, Robert “Buddy” Waller and Dave Waller.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ernest Lowell Croom; daughter, Tracy Stewart (and husband, Bill Leamons) of Austin, TX, step-daughter, Amy Johnson (and husband, Troy) of Tallahassee, FL; six grandchildren, Jackson Dampier, Max Dampier, Bennett Dampier, Trey Johnson, Walker Johnson and Ashley Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Marianna, FL. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM, at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in her name.