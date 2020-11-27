Croft obit

Debbie Sue Croft, 62, of Grand Ridge, FL, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Debbie was born in Marianna on November 24, 1958 to Sherman and Vernell Baxley. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, graduating in 1976 from Grand Ridge High School. Debbie was a longtime member of Hillside Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She retired from ACI after thirteen years of service as a secretary. She had a great love for all her family and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Sherman Baxley.

She is survived by her mother, Vernell Baxley of Grand Ridge; siblings, Ricky Baxley and wife, Cheryl of Cypress, Connie Jones and husband, Vincent of Grand Ridge, Tony Baxley and wife, Tracy of Marianna, Cecelia McDaniel and husband, Charles of Sneads; special aunt, ArJell Jackson of Lynn Haven, nephews, Michael and Chad Baxley, Blake, Devon, and Logan Baxley, Jarrot and Joshua Jones; great nieces, Madison Baxley, Brookelyn Baxley; great nephews, Ryker Hall, Ranger Baxley, and Gauge Baxley.

Funeral service for Debbie will be 2:00 PM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hillside Church with Pastor Dallas Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hillside Church..