Crestview man charged after shooting into residence

HOLMES COUNTY – A Crestview man is charged after shooting into an occupied camper on Highway 2.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home during the early hours of Thursday, January 21, where they located multiple shell casings outside the home, as well as bullet holes and fragments lodged inside the camper. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as 49-year-old Christopher L. Arnett of Crestview and made contact with Walton County Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating him. Walton County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate Arnett and arrest him on unrelated charges.

HCSO investigators were able to interview Arnett about the shooting and obtain an arrest warrant on him for shooting into an occupied dwelling. More charges could be forthcoming.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.