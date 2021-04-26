Crenshaw obit

Wanda Jean Crenshaw, age 62 of Chipley, passed from this life on April 24, 2021 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Wanda was born on March 16, 1959 in Miami, Florida to Willie Eugene Crenshaw and Alice Goodwin Crenshaw. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle since coming from Miami in 1993.

She was a gifted crafter, often making her own costumes for her favorite holiday Halloween, and crocheting numerous gifts for her loved ones. Wanda also enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing and playing Bingo with her friends. Of all of Wanda’s favorite things to do, spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy in life. She will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Alice Crenshaw; her siblings: Donald, Faye, Doris, Janie, and Jenner.

She is survived by her two daughters: Rose Barfield and Dondray of Cottondale, Florida, Marleana Harris and Barry of Graceville, Florida; one son: Jason Crenshaw and Jennifer of Greenwood, Florida; two sisters: Onnie Reymundo of Mobile, Alabama, Linda Wright of Orange Beach; nine grandchildren: Alana, Jacob, Jaxson, Aiden, Ariah, Jasmine, Kingston, and De’Aunna.

A celebration of life will be held from 10AM-2PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Alford Community Center, 2562 Park Avenue, Alford, Florida 32420. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.