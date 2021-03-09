Crawford obit

Mr. William Clifford Crawford, age 73, of Hartford, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama with his family at his bedside.

Mr. Crawford was born on February 23, 1948 in Ozark, Alabama to Hubert Sr., and Millie Mae Pounds Crawford.

He is survived by his children: Wendell Washington (Eunice), Fort Polk, Louisiana, William Speights, Rochester, New York, Aneala Beachum (Kelvin) of Noma, Florida, Melanie Stephen of Rochester, New York, Chaka Crawford of Hartford, Alabama and Nicole Daniels of Miami, Florida; siblings: Hubert Crawford, Jr. (Annie) and Kozell Crawford all of Hartford, Alabama, Geretha Jeter of Prattville, Alabama and Melinda Ward (John) of Madison, Alabama; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 until funeral time at 11:00 AM at City of Hartford Cemetery, 296 Rose Avenue in Hartford, Alabama under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.