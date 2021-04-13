Crain obit

Ms. Mary Janet Crain, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 13, 2021 at her son’s home in Westville, Florida.

She was born October 2, 1934 in Columbia, Mississippi to the late Frank Riley Mobley and Ruth Jewel Meadows Mobley.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Crain was preceded in death by her husband, Vandal Dewey ‘Tucker’ Crain, two children, Allen Daniel Crain and Dennis Crain, and three siblings, John Benjamin Mobley, Frank Riley Mobley, and Patsy Ruth Klink Fisher.

She spent most of her childhood in Pensacola, Florida. After marrying she moved to Bonifay, Florida where she lived since 1961 and raised her children.

Ms. Crain is survived by two sons, Kenneth W. Crain and wife Peggy of Westville, FL and Vandal D. Crain, Jr. of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Edward James Mobley and wife Grace of Pensacola, FL; two sisters, Bessie Gwen Salas and husband Raymond of Pensacola, FL and Martha Jane Bloodsworth and husband Carlos of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021, in the Clopton Cemetery, 4801 North Davis Highway, Pensacola, FL. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.