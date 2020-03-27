CRA offers Emergency Business Relief Grants

Starting Monday, March 30, 2020, the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is offering emergency relief grants for any business and non-profit residing in the CRA-designated area.

The one-time distribution grant is for $2,000 and available through April 30, 2020.

To obtain a grant, email Sarah George at sarah@washcomall.com or Ted Everett at ted@washcomall.com.

In the email the applicant should include: business name, business address, applicant name, work and cell phone numbers. Qualifying businesses must have a valid, current business license from the City of Chipley.

Once the grant requests are returned to the CRA they will be reviewed and sent to the City of Chipley for the check request. Once the check is written, the business owner will be notified and can pick up the check through the City of Chipley drive- through-window.

For more information call Sarah George at 850-768-3234 or Ted Everett at 850-527-6063, or leave a call-back message at the Chamber of Commerce office line: 850-638-4157.