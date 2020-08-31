CRA looking for board members

The Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is in search of Board of Directors to fill vacancies. The Chipley Redevelopment Agency shall consist of seven members appointed by the City Council and shall serve for a term of four years from the date of appointment. Each Board Member must have a business or residence located with the CRA Area.

The CRA acts in an advisory capacity through recommendations to the City Council for final action for the elimination and prevention of the development or spread of slums and blight or for the provision of affordable housing to low- or moderate-income residents. Also included is slum clearance, redevelopment, rehabilitation, or conservation in the City’s redevelopment area, in the interest of the public health, safety, morals or welfare of the residents of the City.

This agency does operate under a separate budget with the City providing some administrative support. This is a volunteer position.

Appointment Term: 4 Years

Financial Disclosure: Required

The CRA meets monthly.

Contact: Ted Everett – CRA Director, 638.4157 or info@washcomall.com