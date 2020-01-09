CPD requesting assistance in locating stolen motorcycle

The Chipley Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a stolen motorcycle that was taken from a residence on Main Street in Chipley. The motorcycle which is described as a black 2005 Suzuki 400 DRZ, with an aftermarket exhaust and LED headlight, was stolen between the evening of January 6, 2020 and the morning of January 7, 2020.

The Chipley Police Department requests that if you have information regarding the location of this stolen motorcycle or individuals involved in the theft to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or contact Crime Stoppers at 850-638-TIPS.