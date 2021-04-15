CPD currently seeking suspect

An investigator with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chipley resident this afternoon, April 15. The investigator recognized the driver of the vehicle as Nyriah Allen-Hope, age 40, of Chipley, who was knowingly driving on a suspended license.

The investigator conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver subsequently requested a uniformed officer. The investigator requested a uniformed patrol officer at the traffic stop.

The uniformed patrol officer made contact with Allen-Hope who after a request to exit the vehicle, locked the doors, rolled the window up, placed the vehicle in drive and began to drive off. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, where officers reported that Allen-Hope then swerved towards officer’s vehicle in an attempt to collide with their vehicle. Allen-Hope then began driving in a reckless manner, at high rates of speed driving through residential yards.

Allen-Hope disabled the vehicle by running into a ditch, and exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers were unable to apprehend Allen-Hope at the time of the incident.

Nyriah Allen-Hope is currently being sought for charges resulting from this incident consisting of:

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Obstruction of Justice without violence

Fleeing and Eluding LEO with disregard to persons or property

If you have information regarding the location of the suspect in this incident please contact the Chipley Police Department or Crime Stoppers @ 850-638-TIPS.