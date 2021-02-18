In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Mrs. Nancy Alice (Long) Cox on February 13, 2020 in Monroe, NC. She was 74 years old and a life-long native of Jackson County, FL.

Nancy was born on March 27, 1946 to Mose and Bessie Long in Jackson County, Fl. She was a lifelong resident of Marianna, FL. She graduated from Union Grove High School in 1963 and proceeded to work for the State of Florida at Dozier School for Boys as Director of Food Services before retiring in 2006 after 38 years of service. She professed Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church where she served as church kitchen director.

She is preceded in death by her children: Samuel Cox and Sabrina Cox; parents: Mose and Bessie Long; and siblings: Ruth Long Davis, Mildred Long and James Long.

She leaves to cherish her memories a beloved daughter: Nicole Middleton and son-in-law, Deon; two grandsons: Nicholas and Noa; an adopted son: Oscar Jackson; two sisters: Callie Thomas (Haywood) and Naomi Clemons; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life & Committal Service will be held 1 PM CST, Sunday, February 21, 2021 from the sacred grounds of the Greater Buckhorn MB Church Cemetery of Marianna, FL. A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 2-4 PM CST, Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, FL.

The remains will lie in repose at the cemetery 1hr. prior to services on Sunday. In consideration of public health & safety, a facial covering/mask, & the practice of social distancing are required to attend the Viewing & the Celebration of Life. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.