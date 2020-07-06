COVID update

Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Forty-Seven Deaths Related to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report will now separate case line data in a separate PDF. Both reports will continue to be updated daily. The case line data report is available here.

Test results for more than 44,600 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Sunday, July 5. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

6,336 new positive COVID-19 cases (6,300 Florida residents and 36 non-Florida residents)

47 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On July 5, 14.97 percent of new cases** tested positive.

There are a total of 206,447 Florida cases*** with 3,778 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since July 5, the deaths of forty-seven Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Dade, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

To date, 1,950 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

**This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all tests, excluding people who have previously tested positive.

***Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.

More Information on COVID-19

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.