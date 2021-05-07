COVID -19 testing and vaccines

The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington counties is offering COVID-19 testing at both health departments. To schedule an appointment, please call 850-547-8500 for testing in Holmes County or 850-638-6240 for testing in Washington County.

Vaccinations will be available on a first come, first served basis to Florida residents as well as those who work in Florida. Vaccination location will be 654 Pecan Street, Chipley on Wednesday, May 12, 19 and 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Immunizations will be scheduled as vaccine supply allows. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 should wait at least 10 days after symptom onset before receiving the COVID vaccine. Individuals should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine. Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine. There is no charge for vaccine administration.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccination plan in Florida, please visit http://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida.

Any future updates on how residents will be able to receive the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans become available. For more information, please contact (850) 547-8500 for Holmes County and (850) 638-6240 for Washington County.