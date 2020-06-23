COVID-19 Safety Measures Taken by the Courts of the 14th Judicial Circuit

As the Courts prepare to move to Phase 2 of its Operational Plan, Chief Judge Christopher N. Patterson explained in a press conference on Tuesday, June 23rd, what measures are being taken by the Courts of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit to ensure the safety and health of the public as the Courts open to limited in-court appearances. Some of the steps the Judiciary and its partners are taking at each of the courthouses in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties include social distancing, a no-touch body temperature kiosk at each entrance, shields in the courtroom to protect court participants, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, face masks, face shields, safety goggles, gloves, and disinfectant spray.

It is anticipated that Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington Counties will move to Phase 2 of the Operational Plan on July 6th. For Bay County, moving to Phase 2 is scheduled for July 20th. While some in-person hearings will resume starting July 6th, the Courts will continue to utilize remote technology to conduct in-custody criminal proceedings and many civil hearings, including mediation, by phone or Zoom. As conditions improve with the pandemic, the Courts will continue to progress to Phase 3 and Phase 4 and will update its operational plan through each phase.