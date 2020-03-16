COVID-19 procedures for the Courts of the 14th Circuit

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit continues to monitor and proactively address the effects on court operations of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). As such, the following temporary procedures have been established to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the courts and court participants.
As set forth in AOSC20-13 by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials are suspended from March 16 – March 27, 2020.
In addition, as set forth in AO 2020-00-04 by Chief Judge Patterson of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, the following will take place until further order:
- All in-custody Criminal proceedings shall be conducted electronically. All transport orders to and from the courthouses of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit shall be rescinded. All in-person mass dockets (Criminal, Dependency, Family CMC’s, Juvenile Delinquency, Child Support) are suspended.
- All Civil and Probate proceedings shall be telephonic only unless otherwise ordered.
- All Mediations are suspended except for Circuit Civil and Family mediations, which may proceed by video or by telephone on a case by case basis.
- Child Support 48-hour hearings will continue to be heard telephonically or by video.
- Juvenile Detention hearings will continue to be heard electronically (by video or telephonically) or in person on a case by case basis.
- Dependency Shelter hearings will continue to be heard by video or telephonically.
- Domestic Violence proceedings shall be continued by the presiding judge as circumstances warrant.
- All problem-solving courts (Drug Court, Therapeutic Justice Court, Veterans’ Treatment Court, and Early Childhood Court) are suspended.
- Bay County Teen Court hearings and activities are suspended.
- Baker/Marchman proceedings will be conducted telephonically or by video if available.
- Risk Protection Orders will continue to be heard in person as directed by Florida Statutes.
- Bay County PreTrial Release programs will implement enrollment and check-ins by telephone. The Bay County Work Program will suspend work hours.
- Calhoun, Washington, Jackson County Probation Offices shall implement a telephonic check-in process with work hours suspended.
Court participants may reference the court’s website at www.jud14.flcourts.org or call Court Administration at (850) 747-5370.
AOSC20 13 In Re COVID 19 Emergency Procedures In The Florida State Courts