COVID-19 procedures for the Courts of the 14th Circuit

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit continues to monitor and proactively address the effects on court operations of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). As such, the following temporary procedures have been established to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the courts and court participants.

As set forth in AOSC20-13 by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials are suspended from March 16 – March 27, 2020.

In addition, as set forth in AO 2020-00-04 by Chief Judge Patterson of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, the following will take place until further order:

All in-custody Criminal proceedings shall be conducted electronically. All transport orders to and from the courthouses of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit shall be rescinded. All in-person mass dockets (Criminal, Dependency, Family CMC’s, Juvenile Delinquency, Child Support) are suspended.

All Civil and Probate proceedings shall be telephonic only unless otherwise ordered.

All Mediations are suspended except for Circuit Civil and Family mediations, which may proceed by video or by telephone on a case by case basis.

Child Support 48-hour hearings will continue to be heard telephonically or by video.

Juvenile Detention hearings will continue to be heard electronically (by video or telephonically) or in person on a case by case basis.

Dependency Shelter hearings will continue to be heard by video or telephonically.

Domestic Violence proceedings shall be continued by the presiding judge as circumstances warrant.

All problem-solving courts (Drug Court, Therapeutic Justice Court, Veterans’ Treatment Court, and Early Childhood Court) are suspended.

Bay County Teen Court hearings and activities are suspended.

Baker/Marchman proceedings will be conducted telephonically or by video if available.

Risk Protection Orders will continue to be heard in person as directed by Florida Statutes.

Bay County PreTrial Release programs will implement enrollment and check-ins by telephone. The Bay County Work Program will suspend work hours.

Calhoun, Washington, Jackson County Probation Offices shall implement a telephonic check-in process with work hours suspended.

Court participants may reference the court’s website at www.jud14.flcourts.org or call Court Administration at (850) 747-5370.

AOSC20 13 In Re COVID 19 Emergency Procedures In The Florida State Courts

Admin Order #2020 00 04 COVID 19 EMERGENCY PROCEDURES.docx