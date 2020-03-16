COVID-19 and United Way events

United Way of Northwest Florida has made the decision to cancel, postpone or temporarily suspend several events and operations.

Effective immediately, the United Way office at 842 Harrison Avenue is temporarily closed and staff is working from home.

The Annual Meeting, scheduled for March 26th at Gulf Coast State College has been canceled.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance center located at Bill Cramer Chevrolet is temporarily closed. The tentative re-opening date is Tuesday, March 31. The public can get more updates by calling 850-348-9077.

The Red Feather dinner scheduled for April 2nd at Captain Anderson’s Restaurant has been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined.