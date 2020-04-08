Covenant Care looking to community for help reconnecting families

At a time when it can be deadly for the most vulnerable to venture out, Covenant Care, the largest nonprofit home health and hospice care organization in the region, is actively working on helping its patients connect with their families and their nurses, remotely.

All over the U.S., nursing homes, assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities have shut the door to visitors. This leaves patients separated from their loved ones, socially isolated and struggling with depression, anxiety and loneliness.

“What we’re trying to do is bring people together at a time we have to be apart,” said Jeff Mislevy, President and CEO with Covenant Care. “The technology is available and we’re going to use it to bring families together at a time when it’s difficult to do that in person.”

One part of the equation is giving the patient a device where they can connect with their family any time they like. Just having that simple connection means everything when a patient is forced to be separated from their family. The second part of the equation is a new remote monitoring system that lets nurses check in on patients remotely in their homes, anytime they need help. This helps keep the sickest, most vulnerable patients out of the hospital, preserving necessary resources to treat COVID-19.

“We’re appealing to our communities to help with this gift to our patients and families,” said Mislevy. “Those who give to this program are putting technology literally right into patients’ hands, so they can reconnect with their loved ones and have vital in-home care at the touch of a button.”

People who wish to support this program can go to the non-profit’s website, ChooseCovenant.org.

“We’ll only be able to accomplish this with help from the community,” said Mislevy. “This is an investment in the sickest and most vulnerable and would be a perfect match for funds meant to address the viability of our communities. We will be appealing to the counties we serve to leverage support from sources such as Triumph Gulf Coast. We firmly believe they will agree that keeping patients connected with their families, while safely in their homes, is vitally important.”