Couple behind bars on multiple felony charges

A wanted Panama City Beach man and his girlfriend were arrested Friday morning at a motel in Ebro.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the couple’s location just after 1 a.m. on January 17th.

Both Michael Jason Houseman, 41, and Melody Michelle Bartlett, 35, were taken into custody and are facing multiple drug-related charges.

Houseman, who was wanted on multiple felony drug and weapon charges out of Bay County, is now facing additional Washington County charges for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.

Bartlett has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies located 12 grams of methamphetamine, Lortab, and multiple drug-related items in the motel room at the time the warrants were executed.

They were booked into the Washington County Jail.