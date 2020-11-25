Cottondale man wanted for armed burglary, grand theft

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Cottondale man in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Old Mill Road residence earlier this year.

During the course of the investigation, deputies were able to identify 19-year-old Wesley Shayne Curry as the suspect in the theft, during which more than an estimated $3,000 worth of property was taken, including tools, firearms, and electronics.

Curry is charged with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm. He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 6’1” in height and weighing approximately 170lbs.

Anyone with any information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.