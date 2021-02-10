Corbin obit

Tammy Lynn Corbin, 49 of Cottondale, passed from this life on February 9, 2021 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.

Tammy was born on April 2, 1971 in Orange, Texas to Ira Jean Weeks and Doris Champion. Tammy enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing, as well as going to the Drag Races and watching JJ Da Boss. She loved her many animals, flowers, and Alabama football. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Dwight Williams, Jerry Mack Williams.

She is survived by her husband: John E. Corbin of Cottondale, Florida; brother: Ronnie Weeks of Bethlehem, Florida; sisters: Linda Strahan (Lonnie) of Bethlehem, Florida, Judy Patillo of Bethlehem, Florida, Connie Wells (Greg) of Esto, Florida, Donna Weeks (Tommy) of Texas; step children: Maygan Park (Jeremy) of Stearns, Kentucky, Kelsey Wells (Jeffery) of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren: Brystal, Charlie, Lakyn, Gavin, and Ethan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Rockhill Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8PM Friday, February 12, 2021 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Obert Funeral Home in her honor to help offset funeral expenses.