Corbin obit

Elwanda S. Corbin, age 78, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

She was born on November 12, 1941 in Chipley, FL to the late George and Pansy (Usery) Smith.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Ray Corbin, son, Willie Ray Corbin, grandson, Jessie Corbin.

Survivors include, son, Scotty Corbin and wife Hope of Vernon, FL, three daughters, Carolyn Haddock of Chipley, FL, Teresa Downs and husband Beryl of Chipley, FL, Lisa Davidson and husband Phillip of Chipley, FL, one sister, Voncile Roland of Panama City, FL, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Sapp Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend James Elmore officiating. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of the arrangements.

