Corbin obit

Michael Shane Corbin, age 46 of Chipley, Florida, passed away on November 2, 2020 at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Panama City, Florida.

Shane was born on October 19, 1974 in Dothan, Alabama, to Charles Corbin and Mary Sue Savage. Shane was a lifelong resident of the panhandle; he served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by his father: Chuck Corbin (Debby) of Alford, Florida; mother: Mary Sue Savage of Cannelton, Indiana.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.