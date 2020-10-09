Corbin obit

Ronnie Corbin, age 69, passed from this life Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

He was born in Jackson County, FL, on June 25, 1951 to Willie Cecil and Ruby Velma (Davis) Corbin. Ronnie had retired from working with the City of Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Willie Ray Corbin and one sister; Shirley Hays.

Ronnie is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Hasty and husband Robert, Paige Davis and husband Roger, his son, Kevin Corbin, three brothers, Jimmy Corbin, Hubert Corbin and Donnie Corbin, two sisters, Angelo Shouppe and Joyce Taylor, and 6 grandchildren, Kevin (Bubby) Corbin, Caleb Sloan, Savannah Davis, Mackenzie Davis, Mallory Davis and Kaylee Hasty.

Memorialization will be by cremation.