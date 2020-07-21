Corbin obit

Jerry B. Corbin, age 72, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on July 20, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL, surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born on April 13, 1948 in Jackson County to Olin and Doris Vickery Corbin. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and a member of Oak Grove Church.

“Coach Corbin” was a teacher and coach of many sports at Chipley High School for 30 years. Throughout his career he instilled the importance of hard work into countless students and athletes. He was also a referee and could be found on many a football field or basketball court over the last 48 years throughout the state of Florida, where many lifelong friendships were developed.

His loves were his family … close and extended, gospel music, and Troy State football.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving daughters: Maribeth Goslinga and husband Shane of Newberry, and Elizabeth Shotwell and husband Eric of Gainesville; sisters: Joyce Corbin Bowen and husband Jeff of Dothan, AL, and Brenda Woodham of Dothan, AL; grandchildren: Claire Goslinga, Lauren Goslinga, Luke Goslinga, and Olivia Shotwell; nephews: Mark Shipes, Greg Shipes, Jason Shipes, and Justin Woodham; nieces: Natalie Bowen and Trisha Eastman; and a host of great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Cypress Creek Community Church Cemetery in Cottondale with Rev. James Harrell and Bro. Chubby Watson officiating, and Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

The family will receive friends for a graveside viewing from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Cypress Creek Community Church Cemetery.

In consideration of public health, the family requests that those who wish to attend the service please wear a mask or face covering and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.