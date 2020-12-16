Roberta W. Coon, 77, of Marianna, FL, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

Roberta was born February 13, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Robert and Alice Smith Willard. Roberta spent many years as a school bus driver for the Citrus County School Board and was a florist in between picking up the kids on the bus. She was a resident of Jackson County for 11 years where she was a member of Rivertown Community Church and loved serving the local community. Roberta loved spending time playing Dominos at the Senior Center and Bingo during her free time. Her dog, Tippy, was a great companion to Roberta and was like a child to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Coon; and her parents.

Roberta is survived by her son, Robert Coon and wife, Amanda; daughter, Kim Pedota and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Ethan Coon, Lauren Santa Lucia, and Dalton Pedota.

A private family memorial service will be at a later date. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.