Pastor Charles Jackson would like to invite everyone to hear Mr. Bruce Headley, Executive Director of church relations of Convoy of Hope on Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 A.M. for Morning Worship. Convoy of Hope is an American faith based non-profit organizations that provides food, supplies, and humanitarian services to impoverished or otherwise needy populations throughout the world. The organization also engages in disaster relief work.

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, Convoy of Hope team members and supplies made their way toward Florida Panhandle where Hurricane Michael made landfall. Convoy of Hope brought relief supplies and food for our community.

In 2019 Convoy of Hope has responded to 47 domestic disasters, provided 11 + million pounds of food and served over 1,000,000 individuals.

Directions: From Interstate 10 take US 231 South (exit 130). Proceed 5 miles to Alford. Turn West on to Park Road (across from Dollar General Store). Go approximately 2 miles and turn right on to Macedonia Rd.

From Chipley take Hwy 273 (Orange Hill Road) South to Hwy 276 East (Alford Rd). Go approximately 4 miles to Macedonia Rd (Washington/Jackson County Line). Take a left on Macedonia Road Worship Center is on the left.

For additional information contact Pastor Charles Jackson at 850-573-0693.