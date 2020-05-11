Conservation assistance helps Florida farmers, ranchers in 11 counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. —USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from agricultural producers until June 15 for a Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project that improves climate resiliency.

NRCS will provide financial and technical assistance to eligible farmers and landowners toward conservation practices that improve natural resources in 11 Florida counties through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Producers in the following counties are encouraged to apply: Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington.

The Climate Resiliency for Alabama, Florida and Georgia project in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint and Ochlockonee River Basins is led by the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District. The project area covers more than 15 million acres in eastern Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

For more information contact your local USDA service center.